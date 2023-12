Fog is not as widespread, but a Dense Fog Advisory is along the coast and in the North Bay valleys until 10 a.m. before rain returns with the wettest period between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Timeline: Rain will move through Bay Area with snow coming to Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers return to the forecast Wednesday with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Significant snow is also coming to the Sierra.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

We have a Dense Fog advisory until 10 a.m. but the fog is nowhere near as bad as Tuesday.

The best chance for rain will be between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday

Showers should wrap up between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The biggest impact will be slick roads and rough surf along the coast

Rainfall totals up to half an inch are possible

Winter Weather Advisory starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the Sierra. 1-2 feet possible on highest peaks.

