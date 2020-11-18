50 of the country's 100 priciest zip codes are in the Bay Area, real estate data shows

New home sale data released by PropertyShark shows that, of the 100 priciest zip codes in the country, 50 of them are in the Bay Area.
Atherton, a wealthy enclave on the Peninsula, takes the top prize for the fourth year in a row, with a median 2020 home sale price of $7 million. Atherton leaves the competition in the dust; the second priciest zip code in Long Island, N.Y. has almost half that sale price at $3.875 million.
San Francisco has the highest concentration of extremely pricy zip codes, with 11 on the top 100 list. The priciest pocket is 94123, which encompasses the Marina District and Cow Hollow, and had a median sale price of $2.15 million, according to PropertyShark. The next priciest San Francisco zip code, with a median price of $2 million is 94118, is a slice of the city between the Presidio and Golden Gate Park that includes Presidio Heights and part of the Inner Richmond. The zip codes that encompass Noe Valley, Dolores Heights and Miraloma aren't too far behind.
RELATED: San Francisco sees record-breaking drop in rent prices amid pandemic, according to Zumper data
With cities like Palo Alto and Los Altos, it's no surprise that Santa Clara County makes 15 appearances on the list.
If you look outside the Bay Area, California has even more zip codes on the list -- 87 statewide, to be exact.
Here are the top 15 priciest zip codes in the country, according to PropertyShark data:
1. 94027: Atherton (San Mateo County): $7 million median sale price
2. 11962: Sagaponack (Suffolk County, N.Y.): $3.875 million median sale price
3. 90402: Santa Monica (LA County): $3.750 million median sale price
4. 90210: Beverly Hills (LA County): $3.750 million median sale price
5. 94957: Ross (Marin County): $3.605 million median sale price
6. 94028: Portola Valley (San Mateo County): $3.53 million median sale price
7. 94022: Los Altos (Santa Clara County): $3.453 million median sale price
8. 11932: Bridgehampton (Suffolk County, N.Y.): $3.325 million median sale price
9. 94301: Palo Alto (Santa Clara County): $3.298 million median sale price
10. 98039: Medina (King County, Wash.): $3.225 million median sale price
11. 94024: Los Altos (Santa Clara County): $3.2 million median sale price
12. 10007: New York City: $3.15 million median sale price
13. 94010: Burlingame (San Mateo County): $3.1 million median sale price
14. 10013: New York City: $2.999 million median sale price
15. 92657: Newport Coast (Orange County): $2.998 million median sale price
To compile its list, PropertyShark studied all home sales between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15 of this year. See the full data here. Note that because of several ties on the list, the full top 100 list was expanded to include 121 zip codes.