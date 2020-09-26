More people can work remotely in Bay Area than anywhere else in CA, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has more people capable of working from home than anywhere else in California, according to a new study from the Bay Area Council.The investigation also uncovered a large racial disparity.While 51 percent of white workers can work from home in the Bay Area, only 33 percent of Black employees have the same opportunity.Further, 52 percent of Asians can work from home, whereas only 30 percent of Hispanics are able to work remotely.Mission District community leader Jon Jacobo says people who can't work from home are often more vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure."It's folks having to car pool together, in a very close compact vehicle that you have all your co-workers with you to get to where you're going," Jacobo explains, "and that does not help the battle we're fighting which is trying to diminish the transmission of this virus.""All the people who can shelter in place, who can get door dash when they get their food, go to the restaurant you order from and look in the back kitchen," he said. "You tell me who works there. The driver who is bringing your food. I mean all of this is interconnected. We're helping to take care of the city, the city should take care of us."In all nearly 1.7 million Bay Area residents could be working from home.