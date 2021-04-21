Bay Area restaurants facing small hiring pool after many laid-off workers left during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area restaurants are facing a hiring hurdle.
As the pandemic took hold, many laid-off workers left the region.
Now that restaurants are reopening, owners are facing major staffing shortages.
Some owners say they are raising wages and adding benefits in hopes of attracting new employees.
A small labor pool means restaurants may take even longer to reopen.
Some businesses may be forced to shut down permanently.
