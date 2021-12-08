Woman charged with stealing $40,000 in items from SF Target arrested again after another theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The woman accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise from a San Francisco Target has been arrested again after another theft, according to police.

In the most recent theft, Aziza Graves was taken into custody at the Westfield San Francisco Centre Mall on Saturday.

She was booked into jail on one charge of petty theft and three local warrants plus an additional warrant in El Dorado County.

Graves was released last week on an ankle monitor after she was charged with eight counts of felony theft and 120 counts of misdemeanor petty theft.

She is accused of using self-checkout kiosks to commit 120 thefts over the last year.

