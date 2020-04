Coronavirus: 6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six Bay Area counties announced Monday in a joint statement they'd be extending shelter-in-place orders through the end of May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The extended orders affect Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department.Full details are expected to be released later this week, the health officers said, and "will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities."The current shelter-in-place restrictions for the six Bay Area counties were set to expire on May 3, though California's statewide stay-at-home order that was issued in March has no set expiration date.