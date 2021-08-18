Smoke from CA wildfires brings ominous, orange skies to Bay Area amid 'critical' fire conditions

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says gusty, dry winds are blowing smoke from California wildfires into the region.
Nicco is tracking the fire danger and unhealthy air.
WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area
"What a whiplash from yesterday's beautiful blue sky," said Nicco. "If you haven't been outside, the sky is very murky, gray to brown -- thanks to northeasterly winds that are bringing in the smoke."
A Red Flag Warning in effect for higher elevations expires at 3 p.m. Wednesday, except in Solano, Lake and Mendocino counties. The Red Flag Warning goes until 8 p.m. in those counties.
RELATED: Caldor Fire explodes in size destroying several structures, prompting evacuations
Nicco says up to 55 miles per hour winds, coming out of the northeast, are bringing dry air.
"Fires can start easily and spread rather rapidly," explained Nicco.
"The winds will be fastest in the North Bay around noon Wednesday and then they spread throughout the Bay Area as we head into the afternoon hours," added Nicco. "We will get a break, expect for the North Bay, during the evening and overnight hours -- but we reload at 5 a.m. Thursday."
An Air Quality Advisory is in effect Wednesday.
If you like to hike stay at lower elevations today or wait for cleaner air in a couple of days. Real-time sensors show unhealthy air building across our hills & mountains. Also, check out the rapid deterioration of #airquality near Sacramento. #wildfiresmoke pic.twitter.com/7ObbL04Aei— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 18, 2021
"I think there are going to be plenty of areas in our lower elevations, mountains and hills that are going to have unhealthy air Wednesday and Thursday," added Nicco.
The smoky air is expected to drift away from the Bay Area by Friday, except in the North Bay. We will have to wait until the weekend for the air to clear there, according Nicco.
Did the return of our blue sky yesterday put a 😃on your face? Today's sky features a smoky murky gray/brown tint.😷— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 18, 2021
If you miss yesterday's clean blue sky, check out this tweet from @SandhyaABC7 https://t.co/LFpEkLdbgC
⚠️Air Quality Advisory: Smoke is expected to move into the Bay Area today, Wednesday, 8/18, with more widespread impacts than last week. Air quality is expected to be Moderate and is not expected to exceed the health standard.— Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 18, 2021
Check the AQI at https://t.co/tTizTYzUMT pic.twitter.com/jpWuAOOUCj
