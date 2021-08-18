Caldor Fire in El Dorado County explodes to nearly 54,000 acres

Right now, the fire is nearly 54,000 acres, about twice the size of San Francisco, and zero percent contained. On Tuesday, the blaze was 6,500 acres but exploded in size as high temperatures, low humidity and gusts drove the flames.
The fire has already devastated the town of Grizzly Flats, a forest community of about 1,200 people. Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, where streets were littered with downed power lines and poles. Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins. A post office and elementary school were also destroyed.
CAL FIRE issued new evacuation orders Tuesday night for the south side of Highway 50 north of Sly Park and extends west to Snows Rd. Those orders also include the north side of Highway 50 from Larsen Dr. to the west and Ice House to the east.
Here is a map of the latest evacuation orders issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office:
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Pollock Pines, a town of about 7,000, was included in a wide area added to evacuation orders late Tuesday as the fire covered nearly 36 square miles.
TAKE ACTION: Tips for how to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire
Fire officials estimated that at least 50 homes had burned in the area since the blaze erupted Saturday and two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County, where authorities were considering closing the entire El Dorado National Forest.
"We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that's how firefighting has been in the state this year," El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Click here for the latest on evacuations from the El Dorado County Sherrif's Office.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires