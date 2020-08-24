Before & After: DRONEVIEW7 shows how poor San Francisco air quality has become

Droneview7 was over the Bay Bridge on Aug. 14 and went back Aug. 24, to capture stunning before and after images of the smoky conditions that are impacting the entire region.
RELATED: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires
According to ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma, cities are seeing their air quality fluctuate between unhealthy and very unhealthy throughout the day.
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California that have burned homes and prompted evacuations.
Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health