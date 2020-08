Before & After: DRONEVIEW7 shows how poor San Francisco air quality has become

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world as wildfires scorch the region. Droneview7 was over the Bay Bridge on Aug. 14 and went back Aug. 24, to capture stunning before and after images of the smoky conditions that are impacting the entire region.According to ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma, cities are seeing their air quality fluctuate between unhealthy and very unhealthy throughout the day.Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California that have burned homes and prompted evacuations.Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.