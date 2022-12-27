Timeline: Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding to Bay Area

Heavy morning rain will fall before 9 a.m. and expect a slow commute thanks to water on the roads. Flood and Wind Advisories are in effect in parts of the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our first Level 3 storm of the season is coming through the Bay Area thanks to an atmospheric river slamming Northern California.

The heaviest rain arrived Tuesday morning and after 9 a.m. the Level 3 ranking will be dropped.

Between 9 a.m. and noon, we will see scattered light showers and it will be moved to a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

After 12 p.m. we will drop all SIS and we will begin to dry out.

Our Level 3 Storm has delivered 1"-3" of rain so far, flooding on numerous roads and wind gusts up to 50mph this morning.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the North Bay, SF and the coastline for the threat of flooding due to heavy rain.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the coastline for wind gusts up to 50mph which could lead to power outages and trees coming down.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the entire coastline for breakers up to 25 feet causing beach erosion.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tuesday for Sierra. The areas above 5,500' can expect 6" to 24" of snow and up to 35" for the highest peaks.

