'So much rain': Bay Area dries off after weekend storm brings floods, rock slides, fallen trees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area is drying out this weekend after a Saturday storm blew through, which caused flooding and toppled trees after a staggering amount of rain fell near Mt. Tam.

Flooding from the storm left some roads in West Marin underwater. Pacific Way in Muir Beach was closed near the Pelican Inn.

Many cars turned around but a few drivers decided to risk it.

"The day will not be stopped. I wasn't expecting this. We just got a bit of rain overnight and the rivers flood," said Orion Kamins from Napa.

Yes, it's a surprise. It definitelty made for an interesting hike at the end, a little bit of a swim," said Thomas Adams from San Francisco.

"We're going to hitch a ride in a pick-up truck and get through this foot deep water," said Greg Durkin from LA.

Minutes later, Durkin and a friend got a lift.

On Highway 1, there were small rockslides from the storm, which brought an epic amount of rain.

"The North Bay got so much rain. They could use a break. Mt. Tam, I don't know if you heard but 5.5 inches of rain, excessive as it never stopped raining all day," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen.

In the East Bay, gusty wind and rain likely brought this tree down overnight across La Salle Avenue in Piedmont.

"Fortunately, it happend early in the morning. Sometimes there's cars parked here, kids going out to play soccer. Thankfully no injuries," said Frank Helm from Piedmont.

A big cleanup job for city crews after the storm.

