North Bay braces itself for Level 2 Saturday storm, prepares for possible flooding

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the weekend storm arrived Saturday morning and many folks were ready for a drenching.

The rain took Sonoma County by storm Saturday, windshield wipers getting a workout on very wet roads.

"That's what I like to see, a nice clean drain," said Santa Rosa city worker Taylor Frey.

Frey was making sure every storm drain in downtown Santa Rosa was clear and ready for a downpour. He said with more rain coming, there's no time to waste.

"Storm drains are not filled with leaves, so the streets aren't going to flood. The water will get into the storm drains and out to the creek," Frey said.

In Petaluma, neighbors living on Wyndham Way thought their street was flooding. But all this water was caused by a water main break, which took several hours for crews to repair.

"The firemen were banging on my doors, saying if you want a car to drive later, you have to move it, because the street will be closed. I started filling the bathtub and the sink. Shortly after that, the water turned off," said neighbor Eric Raiewski.

In San Rafael, umbrellas are up.. For many, the rain was a welcome sight.

"I think we need the rain but not all at once. I'm glad. We haven't had a lot this year. It's been relatively dry so far," said Larry from San Anselmo.

PG &E said it's adding extra crews this weekend to respond to possible outages, they ask customers to be ready.

"Have your cell phones charged and have flashlights and batteries," said PG &E Spokesperson Megan McFarland.

We found Christian Centeno smoothing some fresh concrete in the rain after it got damaged overnight.

"I wasn't planning on doing this today, but it is what it is," he said.

