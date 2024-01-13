TIMELINE: Scattered showers today, heavier rain and gusty winds tonight

Milder temperatures greet us this morning with widespread 40s and cloudy skies. A level 2 system is on the way today for a soggy Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale has arrived. It will continue throughout the day on Saturday with heavy rain expected at times, along with heavy Sierra snow.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Here's a breakdown:

Milder temperatures greet us this morning with widespread 40s and cloudy skies.

Steady rain will be in the North Bay around 5 a.m., the Golden Gate 7 a.m. and the South Bay around 10 a.m.

Periods of rain this morning and breezy winds are on tap.

There will be a bit of a break midday for some and then heavier rain moves in this evening.

Between now and Sunday 1-3" of rain could fall in the far North Bay. 1-1.5" of rain in the North Bay Valleys is expected.

FLOOD WATCH RUSSIAN RIVER NEAR HOPLAND Peak stage of 18 feet is expected through late Sunday morning. (flood stage is 15 ft. currently 3.1')

There will be 1-2 inches of rain is expected in the Santa Cruz mountains, elsewhere a half inch to an inch is likely.

Breezy to gusty winds will arrive later today, 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WINTER STORM WARNING Until 4AM SUNDAY 1-2 feet for the west slopes with winds to 55 mph.

SIERRA NEVADA 1-5'' lake level, 4-24" at 7-8,000 feet.

