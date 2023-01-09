Bay Area storm: Over 16K customers without power, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Monday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.
A Level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale arrived Monday morning causing flooding and evacuations. There were also lots of downed trees with continued power outages.
Here's a breakdown by region as of 9 a.m.:
San Francisco: 87
Peninsula: 4,771
North Bay: 8,413
East Bay: 2,076
South Bay: 748
Total: 16,095
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
