Bay Area storm: Over 16K customers without power, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Monday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.

A Level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale arrived Monday morning causing flooding and evacuations. There were also lots of downed trees with continued power outages.

TIMELINE: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region

Here's a breakdown by region as of 9 a.m. :

San Francisco: 87

Peninsula: 4,771

North Bay: 8,413

East Bay: 2,076

South Bay: 748

Total: 16,095

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live