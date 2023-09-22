Bay Area to see 1st big chance of rain since May in upcoming days, National Weather Service says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front moving in from the Pacific Northwest will keep temperatures cool and bring a chance of rain to the Bay Area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

The North Bay, particularly northern and coastal Sonoma County, is likely to see widespread showers and up to a quarter-inch of rain starting late Sunday and lasting into Tuesday.

The rest of the Bay Area can expect scattered showers during the same period, with rainfall totals forecast to reach anywhere between .01 inches to .15 inches, according to the weather service.

Should the forecast prove accurate, it will be the first time since May that the region has seen noticeable rainfall.

During the next few days, temperatures should continue to be cooler than normal, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and the low 60s along the coast.

Lows are expected to range from the upper 40s to mid-50s, according to the weather service.