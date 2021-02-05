Sunny skies here to stay for at least next 7 days in Bay Area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10310333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bay Area drought conditions improve after January storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you ready for sunshine and warmer weather? ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking a dry weather pattern for the Bay Area over the next seven days after recent storms soaked the region."Our warming trend is going to peak this weekend," said Nicco. "Grab the sunglasses and put the umbrella into the back of the closet."Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows most neighborhoods will be in the low to upper 60s on Friday.It's going to be even warmer Saturday with some temperatures in the 70s, especially across the North Bay, said Nicco.Sunday will be slightly cooler but still ideal for outdoor activities, added Nicco."If you are wondering about rain? There really isn't much in the forecast. We are settling back into that typical La Nina pattern where the storm track stays to the North," said Nicco. "There is one storm that's going to try to sneak Tuesday into Wednesday."If we do get wet weather next week, Nicco says it's not going to be much, less than a tenth of an inch of rain."Let's enjoy the warm weekend! I hope you like that update," said Nicco.