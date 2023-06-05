EXCLUSIVE: 'My heart was racing.' Alleged music video shoot shuts down Bay Bridge traffic

A dramatic and infuriating experience for drivers on the Bay Bridge this weekend when an alleged music video shoot shut down traffic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dramatic and infuriating experience for drivers on the Bay Bridge this weekend when an alleged music video shoot shut down traffic.

The man who shot this video was on his way to San Francisco with friends around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening when they came to a sudden stop. The man, who requested anonymity, told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim the situation was scary, with multiple people yelling and that it seemed to be a sideshow at first.

"My heart was racing at first. I know how easy things can escalate, and I instantly thought of the worst scenario. I was happy that I was able to walk away safely with an interesting story," he said.

MORE: Advocates march across Golden Gate Bridge for gun violence prevention awareness

Upon closer inspection, the witness saw it was not a sideshow, but rather, he saw a cameraperson recording a bunch of people dancing.

The witness says the incident lasted only about five minutes. CHP confirmed to ABC7 News that it has no reports of the incident, however, they're trying to learn more about what happened.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live