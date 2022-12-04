Videos show sideshow on busy Embarcadero in SF, concerns rise over police response

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A sideshow in the middle of the night at one of San Francisco's most prominent locations has raised questions about a slow response from police.

Video taken near The Ferry Building on the Embarcadero at Washington St. just before midnight on Friday.

Two observers sent ABC7 News video of cars kicking up smoke and driving recklessly -- all while dozens of pedestrians watched.

John Wells was one of the people recording from his balcony.

He says the sideshow went on for about 15 minutes and by the time police arrived all of the drivers were gone.

"At that point, I just saw maybe two or three police cars patrolling the area. That was pretty much it. These events could be really dangerous. Someone could get badly hurt. And it seems like our public officials haven't formulated a good response so they can get this under control," he said.

ABC7 News reached out to San Francisco Police Department regarding Wells' claim about Friday night, but the department has not responded as of this posting.

