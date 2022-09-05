VIDEO: Overnight SF sideshow broken up by police; Fremont to consider laws against spectators

Video from an overnight sideshow shows a driver doing donuts on the streets of San Francisco.

The video is from the corner of Valencia and Duboce.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or if anybody was detained, but video shows police moving to break up the event.

On Tuesday in the East Bay, the city of Fremont will consider a plan that takes a new approach to ending illegal car racing and sideshows.

The proposal would make it illegal to be a spectator at a sideshow.

Currently there are no laws in California that punish people for watching or attending these events, even though street racing and sideshows are illegal in many places.

