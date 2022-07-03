San Jose police issue nearly 500 citations at sideshow involving 200+ cars

SJPD says it happened around 11 p.m. when about 200 vehicles took over the intersection of South 10th Street and Alma Avenue.
Police released an aerial photo showing several police vehicles blocking roads surrounding the sideshow.
5/ Last night’s overhead view pic.twitter.com/kQnEJXUwUS— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 3, 2022
They made seven arrests on various weapons and firearms charges, and confiscated two guns.
6/ Illegally possessed at the sideshow. Preventing gun violence before it occurs. pic.twitter.com/RI0xY67lQT— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 3, 2022
Five cars were towed and will be impounded for 30 days.
The San Jose Police Department says despite understaffing, several officers stayed well past their shifts to help break up the sideshow.
