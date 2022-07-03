sideshow

San Jose police issue nearly 500 citations at sideshow involving 200+ cars

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say they issued nearly 500 citations during a sideshow Saturday night.

SJPD says it happened around 11 p.m. when about 200 vehicles took over the intersection of South 10th Street and Alma Avenue.

Police released an aerial photo showing several police vehicles blocking roads surrounding the sideshow.


They made seven arrests on various weapons and firearms charges, and confiscated two guns.


Five cars were towed and will be impounded for 30 days.

The San Jose Police Department says despite understaffing, several officers stayed well past their shifts to help break up the sideshow.

