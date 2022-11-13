720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following San Jose sideshow, police say

Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the scene, 2 of which were reported stolen vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday.

In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the scene, two of which were reported stolen vehicles. Officers also said they found a discarded ghost gun.

A resident also said they were car-jacked at gun point, according to the police department.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, police said they impounded 19 vehicles, issued over 700 citations and wrote up 82 juvenile contact reports.

Officers said they are still towing vehicles and filing paperwork on Sunday morning.

"We'd like to commend and recognize all of the patrol officers who assisted with this operation. Many are swing-shifters who are scheduled off at 1 a.m., and some are still at work," the police department wrote on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m.