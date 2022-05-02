truck crash

Big rig smashes into Bay Bridge toll plaza booth; no injuries reported

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A toll booth at the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland was heavily damaged after it was hit by a big rig hauling oversized steel girders Sunday evening.

Video shows the damage across a couple lanes.

The impact ripped toll booth number 13 off its foundation and into a lane of traffic. This is on the right hand side of the toll plaza as you are approaching it.

Another car reportedly ran into the debris right after the crash.

All of this happened around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The toll booths are now empty because of the switch to electronic tolling at the start of the pandemic.

The damage has been cleared up off the roadway. There are currently two lanes closed, right next to each other. One of those lanes was closed after a similar incident in 2017. The new crash was right next to that already closed lane.

Stay with ABC7 Mornings to see how it affects the morning commute.

