Woman charged with murder of 2 children in San Francisco, district attorney says

A woman was arrested Friday in connection to the death of two young children in San Francisco's Bayview District.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Woman arrested after 2 kids found dead inside San Francisco home, police say

Green-Pulliam was arrested at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

More details about what led to the girls' deaths was not immediately released by police or prosecutors.

"My heart breaks for this family," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release announcing the murder charges. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."

The video in the media player above is from a previous report. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.