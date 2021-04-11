Police investigate stabbing, robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Asian man was stabbed several times late Saturday night when he was attacked and robbed in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, according to San Francisco Police Department.

The 53-year-old victim told police he was on Exeter Street when around 10:30 p.m., the suspect came up from behind him, demanded money and pulled out a knife.

That's when he was stabbed, and the suspect stole a backpack, got into a car and escaped, according to police.

When they arrived at the scene, police say the victim was "suffering from multiple stab wounds."

Police say at this time there is no indication the crime was racially motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.



bayviewsan franciscotheftassaultattackrobberyman attackedasian americanstabbinginvestigationarmed robbery
