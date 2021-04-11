Police investigate stabbing, robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

The 53-year-old victim told police he was on Exeter Street when around 10:30 p.m., the suspect came up from behind him, demanded money and pulled out a knife.
EXCLUSIVE: Neighbor's racist rant against Chinese family caught on camera in SJ
That's when he was stabbed, and the suspect stole a backpack, got into a car and escaped, according to police.
When they arrived at the scene, police say the victim was "suffering from multiple stab wounds."
Police say at this time there is no indication the crime was racially motivated.
RELATED: SF public defender claims attack on Asian grandma was not racially motivated
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
