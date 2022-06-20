juneteenth

'Rejoicing': Juneteenth celebrations shine light on National holiday in East Bay

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Juneteenth celebrations shine light on holiday in Bay Area

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is celebrating freedom on this Juneteenth holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. In the East Bay, there were celebrations and festivals marking the significant day.

Berkeley's 35th Annual Juneteenth celebration was back on Adeline Street after a two year pandemic pause.



"Now it gets to the point where people don't have to ask, 'what is Juneteenth?' We all know what we're celebrating and we're just happy about it," said festival co-host Jay Rich.

RELATED: Juneteenth celebrations return to Oakland for culture, remembering what holiday means
EMBED More News Videos

The sights and sounds of Oakland came alive Saturday around the shores of Lake Merritt for the Juneteenth celebrations.



Juneteenth became a National Holiday in 2021, commemorating the end of slavery in America. Irvin Smith was here to take it all in.

"It means us having a day for us and our people and all the struggles we've been through, and just rejoicing in life getting better," said Smith.

RELATED: 'It's really special': Juneteenth Freedom Festival celebrated in SF with music, food and diversity
EMBED More News Videos

As the U.S. commemorates the Juneteenth holiday, San Francisco is throwing its own party to celebrate with the Juneteenth Freedom Festival.



"All of our clothes were made in Nigeria, benefiting local communities where they're made," said boutique owner Lola Oladigbolu.

The festival was a chance for small business owners like Oladigbolu to shine.

"Just seeing at the bank Juneteenth is a national holiday, just feels like more visibility," she said.

RELATED: Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

"San Francisco was the Western hub of the underground railroad. Their role was to raise the money. So the money for the raid on Harpers Ferry which was the precipitating event for the Civil War came from San Francisco."



In Oakland, Lake Merritt was celebrating Juneteenth in a big way. Richard Johnson was talking to his grandson about why the day is so important.

"We need to have more days like this where everyone can let go, feel free," Johnson said.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth

There were extra police officers on duty and street closures around the lake, near the scene of gun violence at last year's festival where one man was killed.

"Stop the killings, put the guns down," said pastor Harry Williams.

Oakland chef Dion Green wants to move forward and focus on what's good.

"We hope to continue in the future, to keep it going so this festival gets bigger and bigger, keep it positive and safe for everybody," Green said.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleyoaklandlive musicfestivalalameda countyholidayslaveryfoodmusicbay area eventsrace in americadiversityjuneteenthrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
'Black excellence': Juneteenth celebrations return to Oakland
'It's really special':' SF celebrates Juneteenth holiday
LIST: Juneteenth events in the Bay Area
TOP STORIES
Warriors 2022 Championship Parade: Everything you need to know
Sheriff hints at possible break in 1994 murder of Jenny Lin at vigil
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
'Black excellence': Juneteenth celebrations return to Oakland
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
'It's really special':' SF celebrates Juneteenth holiday
Show More
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
6 injured following SUV and Muni bus crash in SF, police say
More TOP STORIES News