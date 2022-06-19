'It's really special': Juneteenth Freedom Festival celebrated in SF with music, food and diversity

Music rocked the Fillmore District, the center of San Francisco's Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, stretching eight city blocks.
Juneteenth became a National holiday in 2021, commemorating the end of slavery in America but Lori Watkins says the history is complicated.
RELATED: Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area
"But we all know in Texas, they didn't tell folks for two years they were free. It means everything to be free, we're working it day by day," Watkins said.
Chef Steve Johnson was cooking up his own creation of hibachi soul food: shrimp, crab and lobster. He's giving back to the neighborhood he loves.
"All these people here, we grew up here, It's big to come out and support our own people," said Johnson.
"I'm glad we finally celebrate this holiday," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. leaders hope becoming 1st county to make Juneteenth a holiday leads to more changes
Chief Scott was here, thinking about the significance of Juneteenth.
"It's really special in this space, not only celebrating the holiday but look at the diversity of people around here. It speaks to the city and how far we've come," said Scott.
"With everything that's going on in the world, we're able to celebrate our day and be a community come together, Black, White and Brown," said DJ William Stokes.
RELATED: 1st ever Juneteenth flag raised in San Mateo Co., honoring holiday recognizing end of slavery in US
Kenyattah Green has her own reason to celebrate Juneteenth, her daughter Nia.
"She was born on June 19, 2020, this is the freedom baby right here," she said.
RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live