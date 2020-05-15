Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic and era of social distancing and staying at home, Berkeley's mayor is moving ahead with a plan to try to help local restaurants.

The plan goes even further than ideas offered by other Bay Area cities.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin is drafting a proposal that would allow restaurants to turn parking lots, streets, sidewalks and even public parks into outdoor dining spaces.

The plan goes before Berkeley City Council on June 2.

San Francisco and San Jose are moving ahead with similar plans.

In San Jose, the city calls it "San Jose Al Fresco," a similar ordinance which would allow restaurants, gyms, and other retailers to do business outdoors.

