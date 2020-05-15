Reopening California: Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas

The plan goes even further than ideas offered by other Bay Area cities.
RELATED: 'San Jose Al Fresco' could be city's answer for post-pandemic business
Mayor Jesse Arreguin is drafting a proposal that would allow restaurants to turn parking lots, streets, sidewalks and even public parks into outdoor dining spaces.
The plan goes before Berkeley City Council on June 2.
RELATED: San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining
San Francisco and San Jose are moving ahead with similar plans.
In San Jose, the city calls it "San Jose Al Fresco," a similar ordinance which would allow restaurants, gyms, and other retailers to do business outdoors.
