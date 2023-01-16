10 Berkeley Hills homes evacuated due to mudslide as more residents prepare to leave

About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills as other residents have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said.

The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north of the Crossways, are both closed, Berkeley police said in an advisory.

RELATED: Saturday storm delivers rain, mudslides and power outages to North Bay

Wildcat Canyon Road between Sunset and Park Hills roads is also closed due to a mudslide. Authorities responded to the area shortly after 7 a.m.

The ground is still moving and trees can be heard cracking from the slide, Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said about 9 a.m.

A map showing mudslide warnings in Berkeley.

No injuries have been reported. About 20 residents in homes that have been evacuated are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate quickly if notified, Berkeley officials said.

VIDEO: Sink holes, flooding continue to plague Bay Area

In a separate mudslide, UC Berkeley police say to avoid the area of Sports Lane at the Clark Kerr campus.

Since December 30, there have been more than 400 landslides across the state, with the majority in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live