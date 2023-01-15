Sink holes, flooding continue to plague Bay Area as weekend rain pounds Northern CA

From high winds to mudslides to flooding, here's a look at the impact of this weekend's strong Level 3 storm in the Bay Area.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- The afternoon rain pounded the Bay Area on Saturday. But for surfers, the weather was almost perfect says Rob Bellamy, who came out to Linda Mar in Pacifica.

"It is higher tides, and lots of good waves. Lots of good barrels because of the offshore winds. Bigger surf," says Bellamy, who lives in San Francisco.

But those offshore winds combined with heavy downpours continue wreak havoc back on land.

A short distance away in the town of Pescadero, a road collapsed along the hillside. It's this type of impact on infrastructure that worries Jen Banta.

"It has been windy, there have been big waves, trees down. The high school my daughter attends, Terra Nova, a power line came down near campus, and crushed a car," explains Banta, who lives in Pacifica.

From Pacifica to Pescadero to Pittsburg there continues to be power outages, clogged storm drains, lightening and massive flooding.

Pittsburg police went door-to-door to warn residents of a sinkhole that opened above a storm drain line, dumping more than a foot of water onto residential streets and flooding the nearby neighborhood. Pittsburg city officials warn that if nearby Kirker Creek floods, it could damage homes.

"At first, I was worried about it, because I don't swim. But now, I'm just home relaxing, trying to get it off my mind," says Bernadine Cleaver, who lives in the neighborhood.

Back along the peninsula, flooding still continues to impact residents, since the start of the new year.

"It has just been crazy. On and off showers. Lot of landslides. I live on hills, (and) our road is closed," says Michael Meca, who lives in Half Moon Bay.

Meca's big concern is Highway 92, which is still closed due to a sink hole. He says alternate routes add up to an hour to his commute. But more than the inconvenience, he is worried about his family.

"Kind of stuck. I hope it gets fixed soon because for emergency exits, 92 is the only one," says Meca.

The California Highway Patrol still doesn't know when 92 will reopen.

