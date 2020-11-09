Berkeley allows some students return to in-person learning amid ongoing pandemic

"It feels really good to have kids coming back to school. We only have two cohorts of eight right now because we're trying to be very, very cautious about how we go about it," said Vanessa Flynn, the principal of Rosa Parks Elementary, one of three campuses allowing in person learning.
"It feels really good because we know that it means a lot to their families and to them and to their education. It's very small and very measured and very incremental, very cautious. We've done tons of preparation, in terms of our entire facility, making sure as you see that it's all marked in terms of where children stand, there's a one way. There's only one way to walk just like at the grocery store," she explained.
Some kids in Berkeley are headed back to in person learning- about 72 kids in total. pic.twitter.com/yk1fVIgiJl— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 9, 2020
Flynn said they handpicked the students who returned Monday, but families had the option to continue learning at home.
"These students are the students who really need extra support accessing distance learning. And there may be different situations at home where there isn't the supervision that's needed or access to technology."
Relieved parents told stories of distance learning difficulties at home.
"He has been really struggling to stay focused. He has been doing his distance learning by himself and to have YouTube anytime he wants is a temptation that is hard to resist," explained Matt Ruby about his 5th grader.
RELATED: Some experts, parents say benefits of in-person learning outweigh COVID-19 risk
"I'm a single parent so he would stay with my brother so I couldn't support him as much as other parents, it was hard," Alejandra Hernandez said about her 3rd grader.
Protestors were also part of this first day. A caucus of activists within the teacher union held signs warning of the dangers of COVID-19.
"It doesn't matter how many temperature checks you do, the virus is going to spread. And we just think it is unacceptable to force ESL learners and special ed back to school during a pandemic," said Hoku Jeffrey of the Equal Opportunity Now By Any Means Necessary caucus.
Parents worried the protest may scare the kids.
"I appreciate the right to free speech. Kids are having a hard enough time and then to see adults opposed to them coming back to school is a confusing message and it doesn't achieve much," Ruby said.
RELATED: Here's what Bay Area classrooms look like as they reopen during COVID-19
Hernandez said she did not feel forced to send her son to school.
"He could have stayed home if he wanted but we wanted to see how this would play out. He was excited to see everybody. I knew it wasn't going to be big groups," she said.
The school district is aiming to return all elementary school students to a hybrid in person learning plan in January. They do not have a date at this time for when middle and high school students will return.
