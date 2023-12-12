Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Berkeley arrested, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A 23-year-old man suspected of a double stabbing in Berkeley on Friday evening has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Byron Decles was taken into custody by Oakland police on Tuesday morning in connection with the stabbing that was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of El Camino Real and the Oak Ridge Steps, Berkeley police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police searching for suspect following double stabbing in Berkeley

Police later Friday had briefly issued a shelter-in-place order for the area while they searched for Decles, who remained at large through the weekend.

An update on the condition of the two people stabbed was not immediately available.