Police searching for suspect following double stabbing in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect following a double stabbing in Berkeley Friday night.

The Berkeley Police Department responded to calls of the stabbing after 6:30 p.m near the Oak Ridge Steps.

Officers are looking for 23-year-old man who has been identified.

He's 5-foot eight with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown or red hoodie, black pants and a large black backpack.

A shelter-in-place order has since been lifted for residents near Oak Ridge Road and El Camino Real.

Police say the suspect might be armed.

If you see him, you're asked to not approach him and call 911.

