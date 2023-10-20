21 best gifts for men, from PlayStation 5 to Ray-Ban sunglasses
ByChi Tran
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 4:15PM
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Shopping for your male counterpart can be a tough task. That said, there are always unique gifts to be found, and we've rounded up 21 gifts for men they never knew they needed below, with massive Black Friday deals on many of the top products. Our favorites include some amazing tech, cute items under $50 and even new skincare routine additions.
Walmart
PlayStation 5
$499
There is only one thing a man needs: quality alone time. And also a PlayStation 5. Get the item all men want, and pack it in a cool Spider Man 2 bundle.
The men won't realize how awesome this purifier is until the house is filled with fumes from their Beckham-inspired Thanksgiving roasts. The Coway Air Purifier is now on sale at its lowest price this year.
A power scrubber is one of those "once-you-have-it" items that completely change the way you clean. Be it your car, your bathroom floor, or your window sill, power those stains away with the electrifying electric spin scrubber.
It's a fact: boyfriends simply can't take good photos of their girlfriends. Help turn them into better videographers with the DJI Gimbal that allows smooth footage of you next to a beach or a beautiful sunset.
This is my go-to bag for overnight travel. The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, and has a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase.
The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile male in your life.
His shoulders are tense, his hips are always cracking and he always needs a massage. Solve all of these fatigue problems with the Renpho Massage Gun, which will give him a deep tissue massage at half the effort.
This is a great product for men with oily skin and blackheads. The amino acid helps clean pores without agitating your skin structure, giving you soft, glowing skin that simply looks better in holiday photos.
