The best New Year's deals to shop on Amazon from tech to home goods

2024 started with a bang on Amazon, with the e-tailer listing hundreds of deals on top-rated products, including AirPods, kitchen essentials and beauty products. Below we've rounded up the best Amazon New Year's deals by category to make it easier for you to shop. These deals might even help you keep your New Year's resolutions.

Best tech deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 24% off

Anker Soundcore 2 for 25% off

Rumatas X7 PLUS Wireless Headphones for 51% off

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 for 30% off

ecobee SmartCamera for 20% off

Best home deals

SENSARTE Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 13-Piece for 50% off

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser for 29% off

Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum for 25% off

SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper for 50% off

QQT Electric Space Heater for 22% off

Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker for 20% off

Best fitness deals

Peloton bike up to 21% off

Fitbit Inspire 3 at 30% off

Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk for 28% off

Sunny Health & Fitness Compact Folding Magnetic Rowing Machine for 38% off

Best beauty deals

Proactiv Blackhead Dissolving Acne Gel for 25% off

BIOMEGA Firm and Fabulous Hairspray for 59% off

LAURA GELLER Face Primer for 38% off

