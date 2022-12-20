  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Best of 2022: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories

KGO logo
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 10:27PM
ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite stories from 2022
EMBED <>More Videos

A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.

Watch the player above for the full video.

Or click on the links below to take a look at your favorite anchor or reporter's take on 2022.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW