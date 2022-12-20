Best of 2022: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories

A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.

Watch the player above for the full video.



Or click on the links below to take a look at your favorite anchor or reporter's take on 2022.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live