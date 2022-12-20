Best of 2022: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2022. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.
Watch the player above for the full video.
Or click on the links below to take a look at your favorite anchor or reporter's take on 2022.
- ABC7's Chris Alvarez shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Leslie Brinkley shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Amanda del Castillo shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Dustin Dorsey shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Michael Finney shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Jobina Fortson shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Zach Fuentes shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Julian Glover shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Tim Johns shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Dion Lim shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Lyanne Melendez shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Karina Nova shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Dan Noyes shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Gloria Rodriguez shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Stephanie Sierra shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Kristen Sze shares favorite story of 2022
- ABC7's Melanie Woodrow shares favorite story of 2022
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live