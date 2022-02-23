lawsuit

Woman sues Los Angeles police after being misidentified, spending nearly 2 weeks in jail

"I asked them repeatedly to double check and they completely blew me off," she said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person with same name for 13 days

LOS ANGELES -- A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and Airport Police, claiming she was jailed for 13 days before police realized they had the wrong woman in custody.



Bethany K. Farber's ordeal began last April when she was on her way to Mexico to visit family. She said Transportation Security Administration officials told her there was a warrant out for her arrest in Texas.

"I asked them repeatedly to double check and they completely blew me off," Farber said. "They said, 'Nope, Bethany Farber, we have you.'"

According to her legal team, TSA turned Farber over to LAX police, who then turned her over to LAPD and took her to the 77th Street station for booking.

"Now what's interesting, at the time Miss Farber is booked, the police do nothing to confirm whether or not this Bethany Farber is that Bethany Farber," Farber's attorney Rodney Diggs said. "This Bethany Farber, from what we understand, has an extensive criminal history. Her fingerprints are in the data base."

RELATED: Mother sues Instagram, police after 13-year-old's false arrest

Farber's family hired lawyers in Texas and Southern California to work on her release. She was held for nearly two weeks at the Lynwood women's jail without bail.

Farber's family said after sending phone records and a photo to law enforcement and the district attorney handling the case in Texas, they received a response from the prosecutor.

"She said, 'Oh my God, we are so sorry, we will expedite this. We will get her out,'" Farber's mother Terry Brodie said.

On April 28, 2021, Farber was released from jail. She said the ordeal caused her ailing grandmother to suffer a stroke that led to her death.

When asked for a statement, LAPD and LAX police told ABC7 they do not comment on pending litigation. Farber's legal team said they're open to a discussion on settling the case.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countytexasarrestlapdlawsuitlos angeles international airportmistaken identityinvestigationairport securityinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LAWSUIT
Journalist arrested while covering Sausalito homeless sues police
Teen falsely accused of making school threat, detained for 14 days
Are small claims assistance services worth the cost?
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
TOP STORIES
Homeless woman killed in SF freeway overpass fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Illegal fireworks display on Bay Bridge halts traffic
Suspect arrested in connection to more than 50 Bay Area burglaries
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Show More
LA may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, county official says
Judge in case against Bay Area heiress refuses to seal settlement
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
More TOP STORIES News