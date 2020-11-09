vote 2020

'We all heard him': Bay Area transgender community reacts after being acknowledged in Joe Biden's victory speech

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Joe Biden thanked a lot of people for their support during his victory speech Saturday, among them the transgender community. Bay Area activists took notice.

Transgender activist Honey Mahogany was watching President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech on Saturday.

"I'm proud of the campaign we ran, I'm proud of the coalition we put together. Gay, straight, transgender, Latino, Asian," said President-elect Joe Biden.

Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify." Watch his full remarks above.



Biden's clear recognition of the trans community was huge for many.

"It was intentional, direct, we all heard him, we are celebrating this moment because it is a historic moment," said Mahogany.

Mahogany was recently elected to San Francisco's Democratic County Central Committee.

"The first Black, trans woman elected in state of California," Mahogany added.

The transgender community has been targeted by President Trump. First, a controversial military policy essentially banning trans individuals from serving.

RELATED: Pentagon's transgender policy to take effect, years after Trump tweeted about the ban

"It's been a confusing issue for the military, I'm doing the military a great favor," Trump said.

There were also attempts to restrict access to health care, and homeless shelters.

"The Trump administration has been systematically dismantling protections for Trans people, not just rights but our very existence," Mahogany said.

Activist Aria Said is hopeful things will change.

WATCH: Watch as SF Bay Area cheers, celebrates news that Biden is set to become president
EMBED More News Videos

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected winners Saturday, the Bay Area erupted into celebration. See the highlights here.



"I'm still digesting what it means to be affirmed by new administration, after four years of horrible rhetoric," said Said.

Honey Mahogany is cautiously optimistic about the future.

We know our history, we know we've been here before, we'll keep fighting with democrats to make sure marginalized people are brought to the table," said Mahogany.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotransgendervote 2020militaryjoe bidenelection2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
Newspaper front pages around U.S. mark Biden, Harris win in history
Bay Area politicians close to Kamala Harris react to victory
Election 2020: Kamala Harris' friends react to vice presidential win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Lake Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night, Frost Advisory in North Bay
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Bay Area politicians close to Kamala Harris react to victory
Show More
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Newspaper front pages around U.S. mark Biden, Harris win in history
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
More TOP STORIES News