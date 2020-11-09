'We all heard him': Bay Area transgender community reacts after being acknowledged in Joe Biden's victory speech

Transgender activist Honey Mahogany was watching President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech on Saturday.
"I'm proud of the campaign we ran, I'm proud of the coalition we put together. Gay, straight, transgender, Latino, Asian," said President-elect Joe Biden.
Biden's clear recognition of the trans community was huge for many.
"It was intentional, direct, we all heard him, we are celebrating this moment because it is a historic moment," said Mahogany.
Mahogany was recently elected to San Francisco's Democratic County Central Committee.
"The first Black, trans woman elected in state of California," Mahogany added.
The transgender community has been targeted by President Trump. First, a controversial military policy essentially banning trans individuals from serving.
RELATED: Pentagon's transgender policy to take effect, years after Trump tweeted about the ban
"It's been a confusing issue for the military, I'm doing the military a great favor," Trump said.
There were also attempts to restrict access to health care, and homeless shelters.
"The Trump administration has been systematically dismantling protections for Trans people, not just rights but our very existence," Mahogany said.
Activist Aria Said is hopeful things will change.
"I'm still digesting what it means to be affirmed by new administration, after four years of horrible rhetoric," said Said.
Honey Mahogany is cautiously optimistic about the future.
We know our history, we know we've been here before, we'll keep fighting with democrats to make sure marginalized people are brought to the table," said Mahogany.
