LIVE: Bay Area cheers, celebrates to news that Biden is president-elect

On Saturday afternoon, ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that makes him president-elect.
In San Francisco, cheers and honking could be heard from all over as the Biden announcement was confirmed.
In Oakland, several people cheered as cars with Biden/Harris signs drove by Lake Merritt honking their horns in celebration.
WATCH: Dance parties, celebrations erupt in US streets amid apparent Biden victory
With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.
Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.
