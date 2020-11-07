LIVE: Bay Area cheers, celebrates to news that Biden is president-elect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7739092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crowds gather outside of the White House after Joe Biden becomes the apparent president-elect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People all over the Bay Area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.On Saturday afternoon, ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that makes him president-elect.In San Francisco, cheers and honking could be heard from all over as the Biden announcement was confirmed.In Oakland, several people cheered as cars with Biden/Harris signs drove by Lake Merritt honking their horns in celebration.With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.