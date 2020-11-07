Society

LIVE: Bay Area cheers, celebrates to news that Biden is president-elect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People all over the Bay Area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that makes him president-elect.

In San Francisco, cheers and honking could be heard from all over as the Biden announcement was confirmed.

In Oakland, several people cheered as cars with Biden/Harris signs drove by Lake Merritt honking their horns in celebration.

WATCH: Dance parties, celebrations erupt in US streets amid apparent Biden victory
EMBED More News Videos

Crowds gather outside of the White House after Joe Biden becomes the apparent president-elect.



With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.

Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybay areabay areakamala harrispresidential racejoe bidenpolitics2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH NOW: Live, local election results and updates on ABC7
Joe Biden set to become next US president
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Doug Emhoff set to become 1st second gentleman
Dance parties, celebrations erupt in US streets amid apparent Biden victory
Joe Biden set to be president: Notable reactions from America, world
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Show More
Who would replace Sen. Kamala Harris if she becomes VP?
Poll Results: Biden apparent winner of US presidency
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
Where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
Joe Biden's journey to the presidency: Stumbles, tragedies, triumph
More TOP STORIES News