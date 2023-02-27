Executive Director of the West Coast Blues Society Ronnie Stewart is working to preserve West Oakland's rich Blues history.

'Harlem of the West': How a local musician is working to preserve Oakland's Blues culture

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- West Oakland was once known for its Blues history, so rich it earned the nickname "Harm of the West."

The roster of performers who made a name on 7th Street was so illustrious it included names like B.B. King, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, the Pointer Sisters, Big Mama Thornton and so many more. But a series of local and federal policies under the guise of urban renewal and redevelopment would eventually silence the music.

The construction of the Cypress Freeway, the movement of Oakland's main post office to 7th Street, and the erection of BART dealt a fatal blow to the businesses there.

Now, a local musician and Executive Director of the West Coast Blues Society Ronnie Stewart is working to preserve that rich history.

