black lives matter

San Jose nonprofit, HERO Tent, offers water, food, supplies to protesters across Bay Area

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Protests continue across the country and the Bay Area with a goal to end systemic racism.

As you've seen on our air, these protests can be long with demonstrations lasting hours.

Now, a San Jose nonprofit named HERO Tent aims to help these people.

"A lot of the black and brown people in San Jose and in the Bay Area, they always felt like they didn't have someone to help them," HERO Tent President, Founder Kiana Simmons said. "They always felt neglected by the system. But, now more than ever, these people need our support."

RELATED: George Floyd death: 38 people arrested, several officers injured in violent San Jose protests

After attending the first protest following the death of George Floyd in San Jose on May 29, 22-year-old Simmons found a way to help.

She first set up a small tent to hand out water to these protesters who were demonstrating on the streets for hours.

From then on it grew.



"People dropped off more water and some snacks," Simmons said. "We even got hot food donations from Lee's Sandwiches and people donated pizza. At that point, I realized what how I was helping and what I was doing was working and that's how HERO Tent was born."

Now, the non-profit standing for human empowerment through radical optimism hands out food, water, masks and gloves and serves demonstrators across the Bay Area.

"We've fed and given water to thousands of people at this point," HERO Tent Board Secretary Jesilyn Faust said. "We have over 70 volunteers out here helping us. We're doing all this stuff just in seven weeks so I'm really excited to see what we do in the future."

The supplies are just symbols of the message that HERO tent wants to convey to the community and beyond.

These organizers want to support those who need help bringing change to the world.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter murals: See Downtown San Jose transformed by local artists

"We want to build systemic change," Faust said. "We're out here to create an alternative because the system has failed us. We're here to tell people, 'we are here for you. We got you'."

"What we have out here is special and I'd like to see it transform to different movements," Simmons said. "What we offer can translate to any movement and we want to help the people of that movement get what they need while still being able to protest."

If you would like to get involved visit the HERO Tent website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josecommunity journalistblack lives matterbuilding a better bay areaprotestgeorge floydabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
38 people arrested, several officers injured in SJ George Floyd protests
BLM murals transform boarded up SJ businesses
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Martinez man faces felony charges after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural
Artist paints Biblical scenes influenced by Black experience
UK council removes Black Lives Matter statue after 1 day
SF Police Commission votes to put BLM signs in every police station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Coronavirus Traffic: Is the commute gridlock coming back where you drive?
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Military doctors headed CA hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
15 former female Redskins employees allege misconduct against team
Show More
SF added to state coronavirus watch list, mayor says
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Man sentenced to life for killing Nia Wilson at Oakland BART station
Coronavirus updates: SF Sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19, official says
More TOP STORIES News