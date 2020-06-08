Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Artists and muralists went to work Sunday on 15th Street near Broadway in Oakland, painting a Black Lives Matter mural in bold yellow lettering on the street.The mural stretches for three blocks."TY to Oakland's incredible art community for making this happen. #GoodMotherGallery" said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a tweet.Protesters did something similar thing on Friday in Washington, D.C. In front of the White House.