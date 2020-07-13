Man caught on video slashing Martinez woman's tires, victim believes crime is racially motivated

By
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Brazen video captured the moment a man is seen slashing the tires of a Martinez woman's car for what she believes is her politically charged posters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Hundreds join peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Martinez

Sydney Chinchilla works along Main Street in Martinez and was shocked to return to her car to find all four tires had been punctured.

Nearby Luigi's Deli provided Sydney surveillance footage that shows a man seemingly taking a photo of her vehicle then circling back with a device and makes holes in each tire, rendering her unable to drive the car.



While Chinchilla says she can't say for certain this was the reason the man vandalized her car she believes it very well could be given recent incidents involving the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez along with the graffiti of the words "White Lives Matter" on a nearby road.

WATCH: Video shows confrontation between artists, pair painting over BLM mural

EMBED More News Videos

A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural



Despite other cars in the area, hers has several bumper stickers and two cardboard signs she uses during protests with messages supporting equality for Black people, women and others.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend has already exceeded it's goal of raising enough money to help purchase new tires. Chinchilla says she is forever grateful for her community and will not let this experience stop her or other from making their voices heard.

"Hatred, racism, sexism, homophobia, we don't have any room for that in downtown Martinez. We are a very close knit community, we love one another, we take good care of each other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinezcrimeblack lives mattertires slashedrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural in Martinez
Hundreds join peaceful BLM march in Martinez
2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing BLM mural in Martinez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds join peaceful BLM march in Martinez
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF tech CEO reportedly resigns after video captures racist rant in CA restaurant
State's watch list grows to 30 counties
COVID-19 updates: 2 more San Quentin inmates die from coronavirus
SF hospital seeks public's help identifying patient
Contra Costa Co. announces new rules for religious services, outdoor dining after COVID-19 spike
Show More
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
Fire threatens structures in Martinez, though none damaged, officials say
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates birthday this week
One dead, one injured in SF house fire
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
More TOP STORIES News