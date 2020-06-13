George Floyd: Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' in San Francisco

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of artists got together, and painted the words "Black Lives Matter" in San Francisco on Friday.The words in bright yellow were painted on Fulton Street.The effort comes a week after the message was painted on the street in front of the White House. Organizers call the action a peaceful protest. It's an effort to stand up and say "enough is enough.""All lives can't matter until Black Lives do matter," said Damien Posey. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm a black man. I'm saying that because I'm a human man. It's going to take all of us to heal all of us. It's going to take all of us to be great, it's going to take all of us to overcome atrocities that happened years ago, and that still seem to be happening to this day," he said.Damien Posey says it's no coincidence the words point toward city hall.He says it is not meant to be an attack on anyone, but a reminder the community is watching, and leaders will be held accountable.