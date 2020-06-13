George Floyd: Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' in San Francisco

The words in bright yellow were painted on Fulton Street.
The effort comes a week after the message was painted on the street in front of the White House. Organizers call the action a peaceful protest. It's an effort to stand up and say "enough is enough."
RELATED: Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
"All lives can't matter until Black Lives do matter," said Damien Posey. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm a black man. I'm saying that because I'm a human man. It's going to take all of us to heal all of us. It's going to take all of us to be great, it's going to take all of us to overcome atrocities that happened years ago, and that still seem to be happening to this day," he said.
Damien Posey says it's no coincidence the words point toward city hall.
He says it is not meant to be an attack on anyone, but a reminder the community is watching, and leaders will be held accountable.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd
- In Their Own Voice: Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- WatchGeorge Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'