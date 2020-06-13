George Floyd

George Floyd: Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of artists got together, and painted the words "Black Lives Matter" in San Francisco on Friday.

The words in bright yellow were painted on Fulton Street.

The effort comes a week after the message was painted on the street in front of the White House. Organizers call the action a peaceful protest. It's an effort to stand up and say "enough is enough."

RELATED: Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street

"All lives can't matter until Black Lives do matter," said Damien Posey. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm a black man. I'm saying that because I'm a human man. It's going to take all of us to heal all of us. It's going to take all of us to be great, it's going to take all of us to overcome atrocities that happened years ago, and that still seem to be happening to this day," he said.

Damien Posey says it's no coincidence the words point toward city hall.

He says it is not meant to be an attack on anyone, but a reminder the community is watching, and leaders will be held accountable.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopaintartblack lives matterdiscriminationgeorge floydafrican americansmural artscommunitypolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Q&A: What is Seattle's 'autonomous zone'?
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
George Floyd live updates: Seattle officials clash with Trump after protesters create autonomous zone
George Floyd live updates: Seattle officials clash with Trump after protesters create autonomous zone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds demand end to police brutality on SJ mayor's doorstep
SF man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Man arrested in connection to 6 fires in Larkspur, Corte Madera
Coronavirus live updates: Westfield San Francisco Centre to reopen Monday amid pandemic
Stephen Carrillo's attorney says he has a traumatic brain injury
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
George Floyd live updates: Seattle officials clash with Trump after protesters create autonomous zone
Show More
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
Activists dance in protest of man handcuffed by Alameda police
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
California to allow nail salons to reopen starting next week
SF settles lawsuit over Tenderloin encampments
More TOP STORIES News