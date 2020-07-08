'White Lives Matter' written on Martinez street 3 days after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6300385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- More racial tension is coming out of the East Bay City of Martinez where the words, "White Lives Matter" were painted on a roadway.It happened either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The City of Martinez actually took action by covering the words, which could be seen in the 900 block of Howe Road.This comes after a weekend where two people vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the courthouse."Our gates open up around 5 and it was there," said Jesse Pattison who works in the area where the 'White Lives Matter' writing was painted on the street."What I saw was hate speech written on the ground and we're not going to tolerate it," said Jeff Christensen who is a Black Lives Matter supporter.When word got around town about what had been painted groups of people showed up and at least one started to cover over the words, "That's right we're not gonna tolerate this in our neighborhood, we're not gonna take this kinda hate," said Christensen.These writings are just the latest in what has been a tense 4 days in Martinez. Saturday a couple was seen vandalizing the city approved Black Lives Matter mural with black paint.A day later and after the artist had cleared the area...someone drove by yelling at the Black Lives Matter supporters. In fact witnesses say that man, who was later arrested, pulled a gun on people.Those accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural have been identified as David Nelson and Nichole Anderson, both now facing hate crime charges. In this latest situation police say the roadway was illegally painted saying "White Lives Matter," then unlawfully covered with black paint until city crews cleared the area.No arrests have been made and police have not released any description of the person or persons who wrote "White Lives Matter" in the street.Henry Williams is also a Black Lives Matter supporter who said folks need to understand the BLM movement isn't about hate."And yes all lives matter, but until we stop getting killed in the streets and slaughtered this whole humanity won't matter."