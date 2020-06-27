Oakland hospital says nurse 'no longer works there' after anti-BLM posts called racist

The woman has been identified as ICU nurse Allison Cook.
"Racist nurses have to go!" chanted protestors as they carried signs and handed out flyers exhibiting Cook's posts.
In one, Cook, while apparently working at the hospital, is shown giving the middle finger. In another, she writes "F**k BLM" referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It was overtly racist and Sutter hasn't come out and publicly decried it and that's why we're out here and Sutter is still protecting her in some way," said protest organizer Payton Silket.
According to sources, Cook worked at the Oakland hospital as recently as last weekend and has been the subject of multiple complaints from co-workers.
In a written statement, the hospital did not identify her by name but said she would "no longer be working" for Sutter Health. It's unclear if Cook was terminated, or allowed to resign.
"She didn't get no discipline. She got moved to the side. And we think because they lie we don't know. That's what they say," said Leslie Silket, a nursing instructor and protest organizer.
"Human resources issues are confidential, they're sensitive as you all know," said Alta Bates Summit CEO David Clark, who did come outside and talk with the demonstrators directly.
"Everything that happens inside these walls is to provide quality and compassionate care to our people," said Clark. "It doesn't matter the color of their skin, their race, their religion."
Clark talked to demonstrators for about five minutes, but never said what they wanted to hear, specifically about Cook, and the circumstances around her departure from Alta Bates Summit.
Cook and the Oakland chapter of the union, National Nurses United, did not respond to our multiple requests for comment.