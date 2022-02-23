black history month

Toast Black wineries this weekend at the 2022 Black Vines Festival in Berkeley

By
Toast Black wineries this weekend at the 2022 Black Vines Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend is a good time to celebrate Black History Month with the 11th Annual Black Vines Festival, "a toast to Black wineries and diverse art."

If you had any doubt - USA Today named Berkeley's Black Vines its number one wine festival in the country.

RELATED: New scripted series 'The Kings of Napa' spotlights rarity in Wine Country -- Black winemakers

Black Vines founder Fern Stroud joined ABC7@7 to talk about the festival. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The festival is happening this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at CIEL Creative Space in Berkeley.

For more information about Black Vines Festival, visit this page.

