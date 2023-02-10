Check out Oakland's Blk Girls Green House and other Black-owned businesses this month

ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson caught up with the creators of the Blk Girls Green House, Kalkidan Gebreyohannes and J'Maica Roxanne, live on ABC7@7.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you looking to support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month? We have you covered!

By the way, these businesses are open year-round, so check them out anytime.

The two friends created their West Oakland-based plant and home goods shop in 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since then, the duo has been an example of living-Black history. Their shop is a reflection of Black joy, peace and culture. It can be felt the moment you walk through the doors.

If you like to groove, their playlist is always on point. If coffee, tea, or sweet treats is your thing, Blythe coffee, owned by Natalia Carrera, is anchored inside the shop.

The Blk Girls Green House also hosts various events throughout the year at their flagship location. To learn more about the Blk Girls Green House, visit their website here.

ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson shared some of her other favorite Oakland-based Black-owned businesses, including Gregory's Gourmet Desserts, Cupcakin, Dope Era and Sweet July. Visit Oakland has created a list of more Black-owned businesses to try out.

