OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Near The Gardens at Lake Merrit, the words, "All black trans queer nonbinary women's disabled imprisoned lives matter" are painted on the Oakland street.We had to speed up this video from Droneview7 so that you could see all the words.They're painted along the street which runs near Fairyland and the Lake Merritt boating center.The painting was done over the weekend, organized by the East Bay Queer Arts Center.