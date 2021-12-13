Society

Bay Area TikToker completes quest to trade a single bobby pin for a home

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area TikToker completes quest to trade bobby pin for a home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman from San Francisco was on a mission to trade a single bobby pin for a home.

Nearly a year and a half and 28 trades later, she finally did it!

Demi Skipper posted a video on Instagram that showed all the various swaps she had made, and then walking up to a home and jumping for joy.

According to the Guardian, Skipper's home is located near Nashville, Tennessee. The modest "fixer upper" home is her 28th trade since she embarked on the project back in May 2020.

"There were just so many negative people saying it wasn't possible. I was willing to do this for five years if that's what it took to get to the house," Skipper said.

RELATED: Trade Me Project: A look at San Francisco TikToker's quest to trade up to a home
EMBED More News Videos

Demi Skipper from San Francisco is using her TikTok account Trade Me Project to trade up from a bobby pin to a house.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobizarreviral videobuzzworthytiktokhometradehomeownersviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
This woman's Trade Me Project could turn bobby pin into a house
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News