Body worn camera footage shows deadly shootout following police pursuit in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- More information is coming out about the deadly shootout with Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputies and an armed suspect two weeks ago that suspect died at the scene.

Body worn police footage of the incident was released Friday it shows a chaotic situation and a deputy accidentally run over by their fellow officer.

Body worn camera footage shows Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies making contact with suspect, Jose Luis Villasenor Cervantes, minutes after he flashed a weapon outside a Santa Rosa nightclub on March 4.

Police say Cervantes fired on one deputy, then appears to leave the scene.

Other deputies arrived on scene and suspect Cervantes began shooting at them.

One deputy was injured.

Santa Rosa are investigating the shooting, they say the suspect was armed with a AK-47 style rifle.

"The suspect shot more than 50 times using an AK47, some deputies were injured from richochet gunfire as well," said Santa Rosa Police Lieutenant Chris Mahurin.

Following a chase, police say the suspect appeared to crash his car into a deputies vehicle and through a fence.

While other deputies were responding, one of them accidently runs over their fellow deputy.

Nicolas Dellia suffered severe head injuries and burns and was rescued from underneath the sheriff's car.

Dellia remains in the hospital. A fundraiser page from a police officers association is collecting donations.

Police said Cervantes likely died from injuries in the car crash.

The investigation continues.

"We know anyone who is willing to fire and shoot anyone is feeling to kill anyone," Mahurin added.

